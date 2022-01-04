New Beginnings Northwest Arkansas collecting supplies for cold weather emergency shelter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New Beginnings Northwest Arkansas announced it is collecting supplies for a cold weather emergency shelter January 4 for people who live without housing.

According to a post made on New Beginnings’ Facebook, the organization is collecting pillows, blankets, and other supplies for the shelter during life threatening weather conditions.

Donations can be dropped off at the Genesis Church office Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or other arrangements can be made by contacting Rachel Kirkesey rkirksey@centraltolife.com.

Genesis Church is located at 205 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville and the office door is on the west side of the building at the top of the stairs facing Walgreens.

More information and a needs list can be found here.