BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bella Vista Fire Department will host an open house at its new Station 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 27. The station is located at 212 Glasgow Road in the Highlands.

According to a press release, the station was built with funds from a voter-approved bond issue, which was passed in March 2020, and replaced the former station in that area that has served the west side of the city since 1986.

The new station officially opened on January 31, with a small uncoupling ceremony. The open house is a chance for residents and members of the public to see what their tax dollars have paid for and how their local fire and EMS department operates.

Food will be provided.