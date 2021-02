BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction on the addition to the Benton County Courtroom started Monday, February 1.

The new courtroom will house new Circuit Court Judge Christine Horwart, according to Benton County Judge Barry Moehring.

The second-floor addition will be 5,500 square feet, also included will be a more efficient security station, new lobby on the main floor and additional parking.

If you need to use the facilities you should use the northeast “A” Street entrance.