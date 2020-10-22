New Biden ad featuring Sam Elliott takes off on Twitter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An ad for presidential nominee Joe Biden voiced by actor Sam Elliott lit up Twitter Tuesday night.

The commercial – which aired during Game 1 of the World Series – features the performer’s rustic, matchless voice saying, “No Democratic rivers, no Republican mountains, just this great land and all that’s possible on it with a fresh start.”

Over a piano soundtrack of the “Star-Spangled Banner,” the actor known for “A Star is Born,” “The Big Lebowski” and “Road House” tells viewers Americans can come together moving forward.

“Cures we can find, futures we can shape, work to reward, dignity to protect.”

Naturally, reactions to the 60-second ad titled “Go From There” erupted on Twitter; some praised the tranquility Elliott’s voice provided while others bashed the actor’s jump to the left.

Sam Elliot, all day and all night. This ad will make you 😭. #America 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ZFEMuLWVxI — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) October 21, 2020

“Joe Biden doesn’t need everyone in this country to always agree, just to agree that we all love this country” — narrator says in Biden’s World Series ad, a dramatically different two-weeks-out message than the one Trump’s been articulating https://t.co/vj7S8guZ5b — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) October 21, 2020

This is the best Biden ad so far. Absolutely awesome. Thank you, Sam Elliott. https://t.co/oYh5enFiLC — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) October 21, 2020