New bill could allow visitors for hospitals, long-term care facilities during pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – While in-person visitation has been stripped in hospitals and long-term care facilities across the country due to COVID-19, a new bill in Arkansas could change that.

State Representative (R-27) proposed the No Patient Left Alone Act, which would require hospitals and long-term care facilities to allow one visitor with a patient every day.

The bill is a no-brainer for Mayberry, who knows firsthand the heartache of being separated from your loved ones in the hospital. Her family has undergone 17 surgeries since the pandemic began including herself, husband and 19-year-old daughter.

“She is at Children’s Hospital, luckily she’s under 21 so I am allowed to be here,” Mayberry said. “I cannot imagine how we would have dealt with that if I wouldn’t have been there.”

Arkansas Hospital Association Vice-President, Jodiane Tritt, said she is in favor of the bill, but with a few changes first to stay within federal regulations.

“Our latest amendment-which allows us to not only restrict visitors when we have to for infection control procedures, but also if you have a visitor where maybe-the patient-it doesn’t serve them best for the visitor to be there at that time.”

As Mayberry continues hearing from Arkansans who have lost loved ones in isolation, she believes allowing visitors to come in and be with patients could make a difference.

“I have a feeling that they probably sit there and go, ‘Would the situation have ended in this way had I been there?‘”

Mayberry has been working with Tritt to make those modifications to the bill and plans to present those before committee Thursday.