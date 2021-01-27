New bill could make feminine hygiene products tax-free; legislator sparks controversy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Feminine hygiene products may soon be tax-free based on new legislation.

State Representative, Aaron Pilkington (R- District 69) proposed a bill that would make feminine hygiene products tax-free. While he said many are in favor of the bill, it is not going unopposed.

The bill proposed to exempt products of sales tax includes tampons, pads, panty liners, menstrual cups and sanitary napkins.

“I think it’s a good position, easy for conservatives to take and we’re all about lower taxes,” Pilkington said.

But, Senator Bob Ballinger (R- District) disagreed. He responded to Pilkington’s tweet about the Bill saying, “We’re going to kill it you sissy!”.

The tweet was followed with plenty of reaction from people across the state.

“Just the fact that other people are taking it so seriously is kind of amusing,” Ballinger said. “The intention was to gig him because he’s taking on this Democrat project.”

Ballinger later retracted the comment about Palkington being a sissy. However, he said he is still against the bill.

“You are contributing back to your community through those consumption taxes,” Ballinger said.

However, Palkington said there should not be concern over how it will hurt revenue because it is a small amount.

“We’ve run surpluses every year since I’ve been a legislator,” Pilkington said.

He said the bill still needs to go through committee, then it will be voted on by the House and Senate. Until then, he will have some work to do convincing legislators, like Ballinger, to vote in favor of the bill.