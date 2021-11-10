New book highlights libraries’ impact on rural Arkansas communities

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Press and the Pryor Center are presenting a new book that documents the libraries committed to serving Arkansas’ smallest communities.

According to a press release, the University of Arkansas Press and the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History will present a book launch for “Remote Access: Small Public Libraries in Arkansas” on November 18 at 6 p.m.

Authors Don House and Sabine Schmidt will lead a discussion at the Pryor Center about the book and sign copies afterwards.

For three years, photographers House and Schmidt traversed the state, documenting the libraries committed to serving Arkansas’s smallest communities. Arkansas history and culture are also an important part of the book, as the authors visited a section of the Trail of Tears near Parkin, the site of the 1959 fire at the Arkansas Negro Boys Industrial School in Wrightsville, and Maya Angelou’s childhood home in Stamps, among other destinations.

A limited number of copies are available for sale by local bookstore Pearl’s Books at the launch. The book is expected to be for sale online and in retail bookstores in mid-December.

The event is free and open to the public, and masks are required. The Pryor Center is located on 1 East Center Street in Fayetteville. Registation is not required.