New building to house Gravette city services

Gravette City Hall demolished. Photo KNWA/FOX24 photojournalist Jacob Cotner.

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — City services are getting an upgrade in Gravette.

A 9,000 square foot building will be the new home to city council chambers, the city hall and the police station.

The building is being constructed with a long range plan that will still be functional 25 to 50 years from now.

Mayor Kurt Maddox says the new building is something every citizen can be proud of.

“We’re able to pay for this out of city funds and not have to borrow any money or any bonding in order to get this done,” Maddox said.

The new building is being built in a way for city offices to expand into the police department with intentions for the station to move into its own building in the future.

