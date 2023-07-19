FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A special election was announced on July 6 for Ward 1 when a council member had to resign.

On Tuesday, July 18, David D. Phillips filed to run for the position.

“These are exciting times we live in. We are facing many challenges. I am eager to serve the

residents of Ward 1 and participate in taking Fayetteville into the future,” Phillips said in a press release.

Sonia Harvey of Ward 1 will have her final day serving Fayetteville on June 30.

The special election will take place on Nov.14