New CDC guidance showing spread of COVID-19 through air particles

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – New CDC guidance released this week says COVID-19 can be spread in more ways than we thought. The report stating if you have the virus, simply breathing or speaking can release tiny particles that keep the virus in the air for hours and can infect others as a result.

Dr. Gary Berner with the Community Clinic in Fayetteville says this new information raising concerns for any situation, but especially schools where students are together on campus for several hours a day.

Dr. Berner says COVID-19 can actually attach to tiny air particles, meaning in closed spaces the virus can instantly travel in the air around us. He says this is alarming for any situation, but especially schools where students are on campus for several hours a day.



“We added the air purifiers with the HEPA filters, which are very expensive, filters to put in those rooms to help with the air quality”, said Charles Lee, Assistant Superintendent for Rogers School District.

Based on the CDC’s new guidance on airborne transmission of COVID-19, Dr. Berner said those filters are worth the investment.



“The coronavirus is only about three nanometers so it takes a really really strong filter to be able to filter out the coronavirus,” Dr. Berner said.

That’s not the only way to fight an airborne virus, according to Rick Zink, Vice President of Air of the Ozarks.



“There has yet to be any viruses that those types of systems UV lights, sterilizations, Reme Halo type systems there has yet to be a virus that they don’t kill,” Zink said.

Dr. Berner said even with these new guidelines the best thing to do is stick to the recommendations the CDC gave at the beginning of the pandemic, like wearing masks, social distancing and washing your hands as much as possible.

Dr. Berner also said anytime you’re gathered with people pay attention to how the air is being filtered, like if there large fans or open doors that allow air movement inside.



