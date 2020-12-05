New CDC quarantine guidelines benefit schools

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The CDC cut the COVID-19 quarantine period from 14 days to now seven to 10 days.

The new guidance is already providing a sigh of relief for school district leaders.

Rick Schaeffer with Springdale schools said the district had to pivot to remote learning this week because so many students and teachers were having to quarantine, but now he said some could come back earlier than expected.

“Our staff is getting in contact with those who are currently on quarantine who by Monday might still be in the 14 days but would be less than would be in the 8 to 10 day where they might be able to come back Monday,” he said.

Schaeffer said while the cutback will allow some students and staff to get back to class sooner, the district is still having a hard time finding additional subs to fill in.

