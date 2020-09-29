New CDC study: COVID-19 and kids

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Centers for Disease Control released new data about COVID-19 and kids.

The agency reports more than 277,000 school-aged children were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus between early March and September 19th of this year.

The researchers found that children who tested positive for COVID-19 during that time, 63 percent were between the ages of 12 and 17. Thirty-seven percent were ages 5 to 11.

The report didn’t elaborate on Hispanic children, who make up 25 percent of the nation’s population of children between the ages of 5 and 17. They had a 42% COVID-19 rate.

Black children represented 17% of coronavirus cases and 14% of the relevant population.

White children, about 50 percent of the population studied, had 32% of the cases.

Pediatric cases peaked in July, decreased in August and plateaued in September — the September data could be due to a decline in testing.

Underlying conditions were more common among children who were hospitalized, admitted to intensive care or died from COVID-19.