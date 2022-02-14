SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new Chick-fil-A location is slated to open in Springdale this week on Thursday, Feb. 17, a press release announced.

Chick-fil-A selected Brian Stanley as the owner/operator of the new restaurant, located on Sunset Avenue, and he will be responsible for all day-to-day activities, including hiring 125 full and part-time employees and forming relationships with neighboring businesses and organizations.

According to the release, Stanley was previously the operator of Chick fil A Ada in Oklahoma and is looking forward to being in Northwest Arkansas, where his wife grew up. It also gives an opportunity to fulfill a passion for Stanley— giving back to local schools and hospitals.

“My wife and I are thrilled to be in Springdale and have this opportunity to serve our neighbors and give back to the community,” he said. “We hope to create a positive, welcoming dining experience for our guests while mentoring our team with opportunities for growth and leadership.”

The release also notes, in place of the traditional Chick-fil-A 100 grand opening celebration, Chick-fil-A at Sunset Avenue will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in Springdale with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Additionally, in honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A said it will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Springdale area to aid in the fight against hunger.

The restaurant will be located at 5675 W. Sunset Ave., near Sam’s Club, and will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Chick-fil-A Springdale will be open for dine in, drive-thru and carry out. Guests can take advantage of contactless ordering and payment through the free Chick-fil-A app or through online ordering.