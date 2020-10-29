New child advocacy center opening in Gentry

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County (CAC) announces the opening of its additional center in Gentry.

“This additional location will enable us to continue carrying out our mission to empower children to find their voice by providing greater access to services for child abuse victims and their families throughout Benton County,” said Natalie Tibbs, CAC Executive Director.

The non-profit has been serving child abuse victims and their families from their primary office in Little Flock since 2000. The new center will significantly reduce travel time for families residing in the western part of the county including Gravette, Decatur, Gentry, and Siloam Springs.

Construction efforts began in April 2020 and will conclude upon ribbon cutting on October 29. The center will begin providing services to the community the following week, starting November 2.

This $1.1 million project was funded by the community.

This new center will include space for a range of services including advocacy, forensic interviews, medical examinations and counseling, as well as staff offices and waiting areas for children and families receiving services.

Brooke Boles, CAC Director of Development said, “None of this is possible without the generous support of our community, friends, and donors who continue to share our vision to eliminate child abuse. We are grateful for the strong support as we make this dream a reality.”

Click here to support this project with a donation or to learn more about the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County.