New coronavirus strain appears to infect children more easily

News

by: Hunter McEachern

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The new strain of coronavirus is now in the United States and is hitting one group harder than others.

Dr. George Diaz, a physician who treated the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States, said the virus appears to infect children more easily.

Dr. Diaz said in general, the UK and South Africa variants are more contagious, but not necessarily more deadly. He said the new strain is causing more infections, more hospitalizations and is responsible for the surges happening in those countries.

“Interestingly, they’ve noted that this virus appears to infect children more readily, and so they’ve seen a significant shift in the epidemiological curve where they’re seeing more children being infected,” said Dr. Diaz.

Dr. Diaz said in essence, the virus is evolving by becoming more contagious.

Currently, it accounts for 70 percent of the strains in the UK. Dr. Diaz said at that rate, it has probably spread worldwide due to travel.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers