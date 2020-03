A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) β€” Oklahoma confirms 12 more positive cases of COVID-19 with its first confirmed case in a child.

That brings the state total to 29 positive cases and the youngest is 4 years old.

Thirteen of those cases in 18 to 49-year-olds, 10 in 50 to 64-year-olds and five in those 65 or older.