New COVID-19 cases not linked to businesses opening, governor says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Hutchinson and Health Secretary Dr. Smith said the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the state is not due to businesses reopening.
They said only a small percentage of active cases reported visiting places like restaurants, gyms, and churches.
Hutchinson also said they have not identified any new cases from recent protests.
