New COVID-19 guidelines for schools go beyond wearing masks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — The Arkansas Department of Education has released new safety guidelines for COVID-19 and they don’t just include masks.

The guidelines will require students and teachers to be socially distanced. Students will be expected to keep a distance of 3 feet from other students 6 feet from teachers.

The Department of Education says masks should be worn inside for children ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status. Unvaccinated people should wear masks outside in crowded places.

Students on buses should sit alone or with their siblings

“All of the things that you’re discussing were implemented in my child’s private school last year and they didn’t have an outbreak, so i know it works,” Claire Brown, the parent of a student in Little Rock School District, said.

Brown says the guidelines were a long time coming and says that children should be protected the same way the elderly were protected the beginning of the pandemic.

“We shut down the nursing homes and we protected that demographic and now we’re not doing that for children,” Brown said. “I really don’t understand the cost of life and why we don’t value it the same.”