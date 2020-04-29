New COVID-19 testing site opens in Fort Smith

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the River Valley, a new COVID-19 testing site opened today.

It’s a partnership between Walmart, Quest Diagnostics, The City of Fort Smith, and the state.

Anyone can be tested at the site, you just need to register online first.

At the Fort Smith Park, community leaders addressed the new testing site.

Mayor George McGill said it’s an important step in fighting the virus.

“Be sure you get your appointment, come down, and be tested. The sooner we get a handle on this virus, the better off we’re gonna be as we strategize about how we are gonna come out of this in the next few days,” McGill said.