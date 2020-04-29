New COVID-19 testing site opens in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the River Valley, a new COVID-19 testing site opened today.
It’s a partnership between Walmart, Quest Diagnostics, The City of Fort Smith, and the state.
Anyone can be tested at the site, you just need to register online first.
At the Fort Smith Park, community leaders addressed the new testing site.
Mayor George McGill said it’s an important step in fighting the virus.
“Be sure you get your appointment, come down, and be tested. The sooner we get a handle on this virus, the better off we’re gonna be as we strategize about how we are gonna come out of this in the next few days,” McGill said.