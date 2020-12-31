New COVIDComm system stretched thin

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The new COVIDComm system designed to transfer COVID-19 patients is already being stretched thin less than two weeks after it was started.

Dr. Jerrilyn Jones, with the Arkansas Department of Health, said the ICU bed situation is tight.

COVIDComm has been able to transfer just over half of the patients who’ve been in need of a hospital move and Jones said that is because valuable space might be taken up by another COVID-19 patient, or someone else who needs emergency care.

“Unfortunately, some of these patients have been on waiting lists, and sometimes hospitals themselves have had to find spaces for them in different states,” Jones said.

Jones said hospitals in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are also caring for patients from outside the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers