CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crawford County has a new sheriff in town.

Sheriff Daniel Perry was sworn into office on January 1st. Perry said one of his main goals is to bring transparency to the department.

“I want to work hand in hand with our community and help protect our citizens against any kind of crime,” Perry said.

Sheriff Perry said the department will be getting body and dash cams for accountability. He expects the cameras to be ready to go in about 6 months.

“Officers know that they’re being monitored, as well as I mean, this will protect the officers against allegations that could be false,” Perry said.

Crawford County Sheriff’s Department has been involved in some contentious stories during 2022 including two deputies involved in a violent arrest video and an escaped inmate. Perry said the jail will also be getting new fencing.

Perry also said he plans to investigate any wrongdoing to its fullest extent.

“Normally that any kind of investigation like that with our officers will be turned over to the Arkansas State Police and they conduct their investigation, and from that point, it is turned over to the prosecuting attorney,” Perry said.

Perry said he and his deputies are committed to getting out in the community to meet people.