TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new Dairy Queen restaurant is set to open this weekend in Tontitown, thanks to a pair of local entrepreneurs.

According to a press release, a new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant is opening in Tontitown on July 16 and will be owned and operated by Terry and Aimee Sims. They have been franchisees with Dairy Queen since 2012, and currently own 11 locations throughout Arkansas and Alabama.

“As longtime franchisees and fans of the brand, they are looking forward to sharing their love of Dairy Queen with Tontitown,” the release states.

“I’m overjoyed to continue to grow with Dairy Queen and share such a timeless treat with the Tontitown community,” said Aimee Sims. “My husband and I love making a difference with the towns we serve, especially with young people, and I’m excited that our doors are open in Tontitown so that I can continue to uphold DQ’s community-centered values at my new location.”

The new DQ Grill & Chill will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.