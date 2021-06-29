New data: Arkansas received $3.8 million in third round of stimulus checks

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service have released state-by-state data on the Economic Impact Payments, or stimulus checks, given out through June from the American Rescue Plan Act.

According to the agencies’ statistics, people across the nation received $390 billion. 1,589,678 Arkansans have received payments totaling more than $3.8 million.

In Oklahoma, 1,976,864 people have received checks totaling nearly $5 million.

Through June 3, families received more than $108 billion in stimulus checks attributable to their qualifying dependents under the American Rescue Plan. The stimulus checks under the American Rescue Plan included payments of up to $1,400 per qualifying dependent.

Americans eligible for stimulus payments provided in the American Rescue Plan can still receive their payments by filing a 2020 income tax return or, if their income is not high enough to be required to file a full income tax return, by using the IRS Non-filer tool.

The IRS said it will continue to make stimulus payments on a weekly basis. Ongoing payments will be sent to eligible people for whom the IRS previously did not have information to issue a payment but who recently filed an income tax return, as well to people who qualify for “plus-up” payments.

With this round of payments, the IRS and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service said they have delivered more stimulus checks and more total direct relief than in any previous round of direct relief in all 50 states.