New details about investigation into former Benton County Fire Marshall

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – New details come out about the investigation into a former Benton County Fire Marshall who died in a car crash over the summer.

Prior to his death, Benton County’s Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith began looking into Marc Trollinger who had been accused of stealing from three volunteer departments he supervised.

Smith found Trollinger charged a wedding band and engagement ring, costing almost $3,000 to the departments and about $1,500 for guns and ammunition among other charges.

Records also show Trollinger wrote himself upwards of $40,000 in checks from the volunteer department’s accounts.

Trollinger died in late July after state police said he drove off the interstate and hit a bridge pillar.

He served as the Benton County Fire Marshall from 2012 to 2020.