PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New details have been released about the body found in Prairie Grove on Oct. 16.

According to an incident report from the Prairie Grove Police Department, the body is identified as Bobby Edward Henry, 61, of Gassville.

The report details that Henry was involved in a single vehicle collision in Carthage, Missouri, on Oct. 8. Preliminary statements indicate that he potentially suffered a medical condition prior to the collision.

He was transported to Mercy Hospital in the Joplin area, where he was reportedly diagnosed with a concussion and suffered head trauma that rendered him confused and disoriented.

Henry’s daughter was contacted and picked him up.

According to the report, his daughter took him to her residence in Lincoln to watch over him.

His daughter told police that Henry was acting confused and somewhat abnormal at times. Sometime during the late hours of Oct. 9 or the early morning hours of Oct. 10, Henry was seen leaving the residence on foot, walking east.

A missing person report was filed on Oct. 10 with the Lincoln Police Department. On the same date, Leming & Sons Trucking filed a stolen vehicle report.

The business is located across the street from where Henry went missing.

According to the incident report, the truck had been taken the same night that Henry went missing and evidence suggests that the truck had been driven erratically through nearby yards and fences.

The truck was found later in the day on Oct. 10 near Prairie Grove city limits. It appeared to have veered off the highway through a field and crashed through a gate before impacting head-on into a ravine in the field.

On Oct. 16, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a follow-up search both on the ground and using a drone system.

At around 4 p.m., a man had stopped at an abandoned gas station at 16014 W. Highway 62 to pick up a vehicle when he walked to the north side of the property to urinate and discovered a body semi-submersed in a pit beside the building.

The incident report says that the pit was 4 feet deep in some places and 6-8 feet deep in others. Preliminary investigation suggests that Henry crashed the vehicle and then wandered on foot until he fell into the pit.

The report says that no foul play was suspected.

A Silver Alert activated for Henry on Oct. 10 was officially inactivated on Oct. 22.

Prairie Grove Police Chief Jeff O’Brien said that Henry’s identity was confirmed on Oct. 23 by the state crime lab and that his family has been notified.