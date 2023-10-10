WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New information has been released about the Springdale man accused of beating a minor during a gang ritual.

Marco Antonio Ramirez, 21, was arrested on Oct. 5. He’s charged as an accomplice to soliciting or recruiting a minor to join or to remain a member of a criminal gang, organization or enterprise.

Washington County Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Denis Dean confirmed that Ramirez is the brother of Rogelio Ramirez, who was arrested in July for soliciting or recruiting a minor to join or to remain a member of a criminal gang, organization or enterprise.

Court documents say that Rogelio is known to either be the leader of or hold a leadership position within Savage Locos.

An affidavit says that a detective with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the Savage Locos street gang in Springdale in May of 2023.

A video taken on April 7 was found on Rogelio’s phone which had been searched pursuant to a warrant that showed a gang ritual.

The video depicted Marco and another person “brutally attacking a juvenile with their fists in an identified backyard in Springdale,” court documents said.

After the attack, the men and the juveniles engaged in a celebration and exchanged messages such as “savage to the grave.”

Investigators identified the attack as a “beat-in,” which is a gang initiation ritual.

Ramirez is being held on a $200,000 bond. He has a hearing scheduled for Oct. 18 in Washington County.