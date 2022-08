WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Human Services will have a new location August 1.

A new office will be at the southwest corner of the former Sears store at Northwest Arkansas Mall at 4201 N. Shiloh Drive Suite 110, Fayetteville, AR 72703.

Contact information for the new office will remain the same. The phone number is 479-521-1270.