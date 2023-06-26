The new clinic in Van Buren is Ideal Option’s eleventh location in Arkansas

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A drug treatment center, Ideal Option, with facilities across the country, recently opened a new clinic in Van Buren, located at 2521 Alma Hwy.

According to the press release, the new clinic will provide buprenorphine-based medication-assisted treatment. Additionally, Crawford County residents can now access in-person medication-assisted treatment for fentanyl, meth, heroin, alcohol, and other substances.

According to the Arkansas Take Back Opioid Dashboard, overdose deaths in Crawford County increased by over 250% from 2019 to 2020 and remained consistent from 2020 to 2021. In addition, narcotic arrests increased by 13% from 2020 to 2021.

According to their 2022 Annual Patient Outcomes Report showing aggregated lab testing results for more than 1,000 patients in Arkansas, over 50% of patients tested positive for more than one substance at enrollment, and 24% tested positive for three or more substances.

“We continue to see a rapid rise in fentanyl use across Arkansas, creating an urgent need for specialized treatment, which is limited in Crawford County” said Aaron Bunch, community outreach coordinator for Ideal Option. “Ideal Option provides a low-barrier, safe, judgment-free space for receiving this life-saving treatment. I am excited to get the word out in Van Buren and look forward to building relationships within the community.”

The new outpatient clinic in Van Buren is open Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 2521 Alma Hwy. Patients can make an appointment by calling 1.877.522.1275 or visiting www.idealoption.com.