FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new energy project is set to save the Fayetteville School District almost $10 million.

The school board unanimously approved a bid from Nabholz Construction to build and install a solar energy project that is projected to save the district $9.8 million in energy costs.

The school will not have to pay any upfront cost and the project is expected to last 28 years.