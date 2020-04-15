New executive orders for healthcare workers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announces two new executive orders for first responders and health care workers.

The first will allow first responders and frontline health care workers to file workers’ compensation claims if there is cause to believe they contracted COVID-19 at work.

“It’s hard to believe but right now contagious disease or a virus cannot be used to file a workers’ comp. claim unless it’s at a hospital environment or sanitorium so this helps our firefighters, our first responders,” Hutchinson said.

The second executive order announced by the Governor will give certain health care emergency responders immunity on lawsuits related to COVID-19.