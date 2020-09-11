New exhibit to open at the Momentary this weekend

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There is a new exhibit opening to the public at The Momentary.

Contemporary artist Nick Cave has traveled the world with this art installation.

We were able to get a sneak peak of it today.

Nick Cave: Until spans over 24,000 square feet.

The piece is a response to the question: Is there racism in heaven?

Museum Curator Lauren Haynes said it’s an immersive experience.

“It’s not just about how it looks or what the reach is but really what is the community impact. What is he? What can he do how can he help affect change,” she said.

The exhibit opens this Saturday and will be on display until January 3.