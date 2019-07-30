New Fayetteville bridge open to traffic, improves driver safety

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A new Fayetteville bridge opened to traffic Tuesday and completed a phase of a project that’s been running for 18 years. City officials said it’ll be safer for drivers and relieve congestion.

The Hamstreek Bridge near the intersection of Rupple Rd. and Mount Comfort Rd. was open to drivers by 1 p.m. on Tuesday after a morning ribbon-cutting ceremony that featured an excited Mayor Lioneld Jordan. He’s spearheaded the Rupple Road Improvement Project since 2001.

“People can ride a bike, they can take a bus, they can take a car or they can walk,” Jordan said. “When I first started working on this road, I had a red beard, and now it’s been a while, but you don’t get in a hurry.”

The bridge corrects a problem for Northwest Arkansas drivers, said Chris Brown, the Fayetteville City Engineer.

“[It was] a really strange, difficult-to-navigate intersection,” Brown said. “We are celebrating today because we’re using this new route, this new signal, and it’s really gonna impact traffic here.”

Jordan said it’s a big improvement for the city and its drivers. He first drew the bridge on a whiteboard back when he was on city council, and he said he relied on public input and staff aid to get the project done.

“This is a tremendous win for the city,” Jordan said.

The bridge will be four lanes when contractors finish the last bits of construction, which should conclude in another month. The last phase of the Rupple Road Improvement Project will be to connect Howard Nickell Rd., and Jordan said that will conclude in the spring of 2020.

Funding for the project came from an April voter-approved bond issue.