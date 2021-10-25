New gathering spot coming to University of Arkansas library, thanks to donation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

University of Arkansas Old Main building

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students, faculty and staff at the University of Arkansas will have a new spot to gather in Mullins Library, thanks to a $500,000 gift from Kim and Chris Fowler of Key West, Fla.

According to a news release from the university, the contribution will help fund the renovations currently underway in the facility and create a café called Fowler’s Nook.

This gift from the Fowlers is a powerful example of the generosity of the libraries’ friends and alumni. It will markedly elevate the experience in Mullins. As the new dean of libraries, it’s exciting and inspiring to see this level of commitment. We’re truly grateful to Kim and Chris for providing the funding to make the café a reality.

Jason J. Battles, University of Arkansas Dean of Libraries

The university says Fowler’s Nook will be situated in a prominent location on the main floor of Mullins Library and will offer easy access for the campus community.

“Mullins Library has needed some aesthetic updates, and we really wanted to support the overall vision of having a more lively, bright, accommodating environment for students and other visitors,” said Kim Fowler. “We hope the addition of this space will help entice students to utilize Mullins Library even more.”

Both Kim and Chris Fowler served on the Campaign Arkansas Steering Committee, which raised nearly $1.5 billion to support the University’s academic mission and other key priorities.

Preparation for phase two of the Mullins renewal project, which includes the café, is underway, with architectural planning commencing in the spring semester of 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers