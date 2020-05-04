New guidelines issued for places of worship to combat COVID-19 spread

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New guidelines are issued for places of worship to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Signs must be placed, advising no entry to anyone with fever or who have had recent contact with a COVID-19 patient.

Six-foot social distancing guidelines must be met.

That distance doubled between leaders and their congregation.

And face coverings must be worn at all times, except for worship leaders and singers.

The governor still encourages online services.

And in case you missed it, here’s a breakdown of other businesses given the approval to reopen this week.

Gyms and fitness centers were given the OK to open again today, May 4.

On Wednesday, hair salons and barbershops get the green light.

One week from today restaurants will be allowed to once again provide dine-in services.

There are several restrictions being laid out by Governor Asa Hutchinson and the ADH.