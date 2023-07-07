BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two teens accused of attempted murder have received new hearing dates.

David Magana, 19, and Halee Valdez, 19, were arrested in April last year.

Magana and Valdez both had hearings on July 3. They both have new hearings scheduled in Benton County on August 7.

Valdez is facing one charge of attempted capital murder, one charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and one charge of terroristic act.

Magana faces one charge of attempted capital murder, once charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, one charge of terroristic act and one charge of minor in possession of a handgun.

The victim of the incident told Springdale police that he had been in the area to meet a friend, identified as Valdez, to discuss a date the two had on March 27.

He said that instead of talking to her, she and Magana met the victim in the park and Magana “began shooting at the victim.”