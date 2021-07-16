New Highway 71 ramp to Bella Vista Bypass opens Wednesday in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Highway 71 traffic headed south in Bentonville will begin using a newly constructed entrance ramp to the Bella Vista Bypass on Wednesday, July 21.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transport, the highway entrance ramp will open to traffic during overnight hours at the interchange at Interstate 49, Highway 71, and Highway 549.

Traffic headed south on Highway 71 will use the single-lane ramp to Highway 549 headed west, according to ARDOT.

ARDOT says the route for Highway 71 traffic headed north accessing Highway 549 will remain the same. Drivers will use the intersection at Peach Orchard Road north of the construction project.

More information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

