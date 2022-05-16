BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new hotel is coming to the core of downtown Bentonville, one that will serve “business and leisure travelers in true Northwest Arkansas style,” according to a press release.

The new, independent 300-person capacity hotel from the Ropeswing Hospitality Group is expected to begin operations in the summer of 2024. The 116,000-square-foot project includes event space, a restaurant, a bar, a cafe, two retail spaces and 142 total rooms.

Cycling-specific amenities will include a bike valet, secure storage and a bike wash. Parking for the project will be provided by a new parking structure developed through an agreement with the Off-Street Parking Development District. The structure will be located one-half block east of the hotel and will more than double the number of spaces available for public use.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to build a hotel that uniquely reflects the endless outdoor

adventures available in Northwest Arkansas and provide an unparalleled experience for our local

community and guests,” said Jared Faciszewski, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Crane.

Blue Crane is a development and real estate company managing the project, partnering with Ropeswing Hospitality on food and beverage operations. Blue Crane and Ropeswing Hospitality are both affiliated with Runway Group, a holding company headquartered in Bentonville.

“The hotel will elevate the experience of travelers to Bentonville by creating a space where they can make lifelong memories and experience the natural beauty of Ozarks,” Faciszewski said. “It allows guests the opportunity to experience the magic of all that Northwest Arkansas has to offer, right from the heart of the city.”