FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A current plan to redevelop land in southeast Fayetteville is getting a new look.

Specialized Real Estate Group is adding a hotel to the mixed-use development proposed for land that was previously the Farmers Cooperative.

The new plan for the nearly 10-acre site will include turning current buildings into restaurants, entertainment, office, and retail space along with building over 100 multi-family apartments and a hotel.