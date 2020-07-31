New hydration station in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A new hydration station is dedicated in Fayetteville.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan joined the Beaver Water District staff to celebrate the newest addition to the Kessler Mountain Trail.

You can find it right outside of the Kessler Mountain Nature Center.

The CEO of the water district, Lane Crider, says this will not only help educate kids on how water is sourced but serve as a stop for hikers on the trail.

“As we establish more and more trail systems throughout northwest arkansas we want to make sure that we keep everyone hydrated and make sure that they have an opportunity to fill their water bottles,” said Crider.

Crider says the hydration station should also encourage the use of refillable water bottles, instead of plastic ones.