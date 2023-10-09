FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New information has been released regarding the arrest of a man in connection to a local homicide.

David Osorio, 32, was arrested on Oct. 6 and is accused of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

A preliminary report says that on Sept. 30, Fayetteville police officers responded to a report of a death at 1557 N. Leverett Avenue.

The caller reportedly arrived at the residence that morning and found the victim on the floor.

The victim was identified as 49-year-old Willie McAway.

The report says that his face was bloody and he appeared to have been beaten. The victim’s clothing had blood stains in various locations, and there was blood splatter on the wall near the victim.

The victim’s residence was searched, and a motion activated camera was found on the front porch. The report says that the camera recorded video and audio, showing Osorio at the victim’s home for around 12 hours.

The report says that at 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 30, a female witness was seen on the video footage running out of the victim’s front door screaming. Osorio followed her and is observed with a large knife.

The woman’s car is heard starting and driving off as Osorio ran to the parking lot. The report says that she went to a local Circle K gas station to hide and told the clerk he was going to stab her.

Osorio returned to the residence and at 2:52 a.m. McAway is heard telling him to “put the knife down.”

There are no videos recorded after this on the camera, and the report says that the power was presumably turned off.

An autopsy completed by the Arkansas State Crime Lab revealed evidence of strangulation, fractures of the hyoid bone and thyroid cartilages and evidence of multiple blunt force injuries to the head, neck and torso.

Osorio was arrested and was interviewed by police.

He claimed that he got off work on Sept. 29 and he and the victim began to drink before a female friend arrived. He stated that he went “on a bender” and could not remember the morning of Sept. 30.

The report says that Osorio did not deny killing the victim. He later stated that he took two Clonazepam pills along with the alcohol.

Osorio mentioned that an incident that occurred in Centerton where he had become violent after drinking and was arrested. According to the report, the Centerton Police Department has a violent warning listed for Osorio.

The report says that Osorio was the last person present with the victim just before he is heard crying out in pain.

Osorio is being held on a $750,000 bond. He has a court appearance scheduled for Oct. 25 in Washington County.