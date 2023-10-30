ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “The Right Stuff” is finally making an appearance at the Walmart AMP as The New Kids On the Block will be on the stage at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Ticket prices will range from $39.95 to $499.95, according to a press release.

Presales start on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

Special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff will be joining the NKOTB during their “Magic Summer Tour 2024.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.