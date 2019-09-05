New lawsuit filed in Bella Vista “stump dump” matter

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Another lawsuit has been filed regarding the “stump dump” fire in Bella Vista.

Jim Parsons, chairperson of the Bella Vista Patriots, said Cooper Communities Incorporated, Blue Mountain Storage, The Bella Vista Property Owners Association and the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality should be held accountable for the “stump dump” fire.

Parsons said those affiliated with the businesses and associations mentioned knew about the illegal operation from the beginning.

He said the lawsuit is particularly directed to Blue Mountain Storage, and hopes the lawsuit will keep taxpayers from having to pay for cleaning the site.

“There are people responsibile for this and we need to get them to pay,” Parsons said.

Tom Judson, COO and president of the Bella Vista POA, said damage from the fire is estimated at up to $30 million.

Members of the POA said they want to plant trees and landscaping at the site.