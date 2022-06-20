FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart Foundation recently awarded Mount Sequoyah Center grant funding to begin an art-based after-school program for LGBTQAI+ youth.

According to a press release from the center, the program will be launched in partnership with Fenix Arts, and it will be called the Fenix Youth Refuge Experience (F.Y.R.E.) After School Arts Program.

“We are excited to offer a creative refuge to LGBTQAI+ youth. The F.Y.R.E. program aligns with our mission statement, and our effort to create and sustain a welcoming and celebratory space for all. I could not be more excited or proud to add this program to our community offerings,” said Leah Spears-Blackmon, Board Member at Mount Sequoyah Center.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Mount Sequoyah to provide a safe and supportive space where these kids can explore their creativity in the arts. Their voices are of value and need to be heard,” said Laurie Foster, President of the Board at Fenix Arts.

To celebrate the new program and to unveil three new art installations, the public is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a reception at Sequoyah Hall from 1 – 3:30 pm on Saturday, June 25.