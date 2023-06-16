FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas historians only know about one slave who made it to freedom, only to be sent back to slavery.

Nelson Hackett‘s story starts in Fayetteville, and will now be shared to all who visit the city. His story as an enslaved man in the 1840s will be written on a bronze marker and placed in a flower bed on the western part of the downtown square.

Fayetteville’s Long Range Planner and Special Projects Manager, Britin Bostick, said many organizations came together to create the marker. She said it’s thanks to efforts by the city’s Black Heritage Preservation Commission, and grant funds from the state’s Black History Commission.

UA historians describe Hackett’s journey to escape bondage as a struggle, only to later be extradited back to Arkansas.

Bostick said they took every detail into account when making the marker to honor Hackett, including the location.

“So this is a site very close to where Mr. Hackett labored as an enslaved man who was owned, if you will, by the Wallace brothers,” said Bostick. “The Wallace brothers had a mercantile here on the west side of the square.”

Bostick encourages everyone to be part of the marker’s unveiling ceremony. It’s Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m. on the corner of Block Avenue and Center Street.

She said they will temporarily close down the roads around the square for the event.

After the ceremony, Bostick said Hackett’s journey will be outlined in a busy part of town for everyone to read.

“To have something that helps us understand the context of early Fayetteville is really important,” said Bostick. “Some of those dynamics, no matter how challenging they are, are really important for our community to understand.”

There’s only a few markers like this placed around the city, according to Bostick, but she said Fayetteville has plans to continue honoring stories like Hackett’s in the future.