New medicine garden at the Museum of Native American History

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— The Museum of Native American History in Bentonville broke ground on a new garden today.

Earlier this month, the museum raised nearly $2,000, which was matched in supplies by Bogle’s Garden City and Runway Group in Bentonville.

The Three Gardens of Indigenuity: A Living Exhibition will showcase three components of indigenous natural law– land, air and water.

It is an incredible educational tool. And we’re so grateful to have the analytics that will be involved from the University of Arkansas students to watch this grow and actually grow it. Today you’re looking at a little tiny spot but, you know, it starts with one seed of inspiration.

Charlotte Buchanan Yale, Director of The Museum of Native American History

The exhibit will include three teaching gardens developed to focus visitors’ attention on each element through plants, art and sculpture.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers