FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police Department’s recent relocation came with a surprise to celebrate the life of late Officer Stephan Carr who was killed in the line of duty.

A bronze statue of Officer Carr sitting on a bench will welcome visitors to the recently opened $36.9 million headquarters. The funds for the department were passed in a 2019 bond issue.

(Fayetteville Police Department)

Officer Carr was killed in December 2019 while he sat behind the police station after a suspect approached the driver’s side of his vehicle and shot him in the head.

The new building is located at 1800 N. Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard.

The original facility was located at 100 W. Rock Street in downtown Fayetteville and was operating there since July 1993.