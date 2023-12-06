ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — After opening in September, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock opened a milk depot at the Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas to serve families in the state.

Before having the milk bank and depot, all of the neonatal intensive care units in Arkansas had to purchase milk from out of state.

The UAMS milk bank delivered a freezer to the depot where donated breast milk is stored.

Misty Virmani, executive medical director of the UAMS Milk Bank, associate professor of pediatrics and neonatology and director of breastfeeding medicine at UAMS, says having breast milk for premature or healthy babies is good for them.

“It reduces the risk of sudden infant death syndrome. It reduces the risk of things like leukemia and lymphoma and infants and even some longer-term adulthood, diseases like juvenile rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis,” Virmani said.

She says donors will also see the benefits of breast milk because women who breastfeed after giving birth have a decreased risk of developing diabetes, ovarian cancer, or breast cancer.

She also says having the milk bank and depot will help decrease the high infant and maternal mortality rates in Arkansas.

Chanell Seltz says she fully supports the idea of having a milk depot in the area and would have used it if it was around while she was experiencing problems with breastfeeding.

Seltz is a mother of five and she says when she had her fourth child, the baby was taken into the neonatal intensive care unit, and she noticed a delay in receiving her breast milk.

“They wanted to give her formula because breastfeeding, they’re not able to really gauge what she’s taking in and what she’s not taking in,” Seltz said.

Seltz received donated milk from her friend until her milk supply finally came.

“It was a lifesaver because I really didn’t want her to have formula unless it was a matter of her health,” she said.

Seltz says she is really lucky to have someone willing to donate their milk.

She also says she had trouble breastfeeding her first child and explained how she was overwhelmed and felt like the worst mom in the world.

“I felt completely defeated,” Seltz said.

She says for mothers who find trouble with breastfeeding, “It is okay if you’re not able to do it like me. I wasn’t able to fully do it with my first baby, but after that, I was able to get the hang of it. And, I was fine. So, that doesn’t mean that all hope is lost.

For those who want to donate, Virmani says there is a screening process that you have to go through.

“So screening for a whole lot of things like alcohol use or nicotine use are things that are prohibited in donating mothers or at least have very strict regulations surrounding it, even medications,” she said.

Once lab results on moms are finished and look healthy, donors will send their milk either to the milk bank, drop it off at one of their depots or they can ship it.

The milk bank or depot will then take the milk and keep it in the freezer until it is ready to be used.

Hannah McHardy, prenatal nurse navigator with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas says having donated milk can help take the stress off moms.

“It gives me chills because those moms — you can see the relief when they’re offered that as an option for giving their baby a good feed and good nutrition,” McHardy said.