New Mississippi flag without rebel symbol being put into law

by: EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Sept. 2, 2020 file photo shows the magnolia centered banner chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission displayed outside the Old State Capitol Museum in downtown Jackson, Miss. Voters approved the design in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. It replaces a Confederate-themed flag state lawmakers retired in late June as part of the national reckoning over racial injustice. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi officials are finishing the process of adopting a new flag with a magnolia and the phrase “In God We Trust.”

It’s happening six months after legislators retired the last state flag in the U.S. with the Confederate battle emblem.

Voters approved the new magnolia flag in November after a commission recommended the design. Legislators must put a description of the new flag into state law.

Senators on Wednesday voted 38-7 to pass such a bill. That followed a 119-1 House vote on Tuesday.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to sign the bill into law in the next few days.

