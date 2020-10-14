New name for Fort Smith school; what’s next for street names?

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With the support of students, parents, community members and the Fort Smith School Board, Albert Pike Elementary School will now be getting a new name: Park Elementary School.

The school was originally named after Albert Pike who was a Confederate General with a history of racism and white supremacy. In August, the school district’s Equity and Minority Recruitment Committees recommended Albert Pike Elementary School change its name.

This was an idea that was supported by many students, teachers, parents and community members.

“FSPS distributed a survey to Pike staff, students, parents and also the community at large,” said Christina Williams, with Fort Smith schools. “The Pike staff and students really favored Park Elementary School.”

The school’s new name, Park Elementary School is now named after the street it is on.

While the elementary school is getting a new name, Albert Pike’s name is still present in the city as the name of a street.

However, City Director Neal Martin says with recent events this could be changing.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors recently adopted a new policy allowing the city to rename buildings, facilities and streets. In order for the street name to be changed, it must be proposed before the board to be voted on. Martin says he expects to see this proposal in a city board meeting very soon. To livestream the meetings or other upcoming meetings, click here.