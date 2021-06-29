New Northwest Arkansas initiative to help businesses go green and save green

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County and Boston Mountain solid waste management districts are working to help local businesses reduce trash bills and create smaller environmental footprints.

The districts will provide free waste audits for interested small businesses in Benton, Washington and Madison counties. This is all in an effort to grow the region’s recycling systems over the coming years.

During the audits, solid waste district employees will provide a breakdown of what kinds of materials the business disposes, as well as recommendations for how to generate less waste and recycle more. Those changes could lead to reduced trash disposal bills for the companies.

“Providing waste audits to businesses in our area is a crucial step in reducing waste, finding cost savings and connecting businesses to more sustainable disposal options that suit their needs,” said Justin Taylor, an environmental educator at the Boston Mountain Solid Waste Management District who will be performing the district`s audits.

All sectors and types of small business are welcome. For businesses in Washington and Madison counties, reach the Boston Mountain district at recycle@bmswd.com or 479-846-3005. In Benton County, email clerk@bentoncountyrecycles.org or call 479-795-0751.